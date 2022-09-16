Gomez-Ruiz to Receive Rosalyn Kempton Wood Award at In Pink Brunch and Comedy Show

Lawrence attorney Zoila M. Gomez-Ruiz, described as “an outspoken advocate for immigrants,” is being honored next month with the 2022 Rosalyn Kempton Wood Award for Inspirational Leadership.

The award is given by Greater Lawrence Family Health Center at the 12th Annual In Pink Brunch and Comedy Show. It honors the memory of philanthropist Rosalyn Kempton Wood, a longtime friend of the health center whose generosity helped ensure women in need throughout the Merrimack Valley receive basic and critical health care.

The Health Center chose Zoila for her passion about giving back to the community that helped her become an attorney and giving a voice to those in need of help.

The 12th Annual In Pink Brunch and Comedy Show is headlined by comedienne Christine Hurley who has been featured on “America’s Got Talent.” After two years of virtual shows, this year’s event is back in person Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at Andover Country Club.

The Brunch & Comedy Show also features silent auction items, raffle prizes and Mystery Boxes. There’s more information, including auction items, sponsorships and ticket sales, at the health center’s In Pink webpage.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...