Pentucket Regional School District Formally Dedicates New Schools

The singing of the National Anthem helped kick off the official ribbon cutting for the new Pentucket Middle and High School Wednesday.

Pentucket High students Lala Weinburg, Maddy Shikes, Paige Nottingham, Keira Milliken and Kyla Dolan welcomed those assembled to hear more about the completed project and get a firsthand look at the new building. Earlier in the day, Pentucket Regional School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew was a guest on WHAV’s morning show and expressed his satisfaction.

“It’s a fantastic experience. It’s one of those situations where you look at something that’s been accomplished and you have so much pride in what your community was able to do—certainly for the children, for their education, but also what they were able to do for themselves. I think when people walk through this facility, they’ll see the opportunity that the community will have to use that building, the things that they will be able to do now, whether it’s a speakers’ series, a concert series, different arts things. It’s just 100 fold what it was,” he said.

Bartholomew said work continues, with the second part of the project being the construction of a front courtyard and permanent parking area. He said he expects those to be complete by the end of November. The final part will be the creation of the playing fields, where the temporary parking currently is located, and a stadium on the site of the former middle school.

