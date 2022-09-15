Former Middleton Counsel Fallon Becomes Haverhill’s New Assistant City Solicitor

Thomas C. Fallon, Middleton’s former town counsel, is Haverhill’s new assistant city solicitor.

Fallon comes on board as City Solicitor William D. Cox Jr. retires and moves to part-time service. Back in July, WHAV reported Cox stepped down as the School Committee’s lawyer and also cut back on city government work.

Fallon, an attorney since 1983 at the Beverly law firm of Segal, Edelstein, Bussone and Fallon, was appointed by Mayor James J. Fiorentini and began working last month. His salary is $45,000 per year and, officials said, his hours will fluctuate, as needed. Cox said Fallon’s work also allows the city to reduce the use of outside lawyers and firms.

“Attorney Fallon is a great addition, and we look forward to working with him,” Cox said.

This is not the first time Haverhill will have both a city solicitor and assistant. For most of the last 50 years, each incoming mayor appointed his own city solicitor, while a stable of assistants comprised the rest of the city’s law department. Past city solicitors included Paul Kazarosian, John J. Ryan III, Ashod N. Amirian and Michael J. Hart. Former assistants also included Cox and Amirian as well as William S. Faraci and Carolyn M. Morton, among others.

Cox has 35 years of service to the city, including time as human resources director, assistant city solicitor and solicitor since January 2004. In addition, he also provided counsel for the School Committee for the past 12 years.

Fallon was Middleton’s town counsel from 1998 to 2018 and previously served as the town’s assistant town counsel from 1983 to 1998. He has also served as labor negotiator for the Beverly Housing Authority and is a former Beverly city alderman.

According to his resume, Fallon has appeared before the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination; Alcoholic Beverages Control Commission; Joint Labor management Committee for Municipal, Police and Fire; Massachusetts Division of Labor Relations; Appellate Tax Board; and State Building Code Appeals Board. He graduated from Syracuse University in 1982.

