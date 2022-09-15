Federal Grand Jury Indicts Former Haverhill Man for Not Registering as Sex Offender

A former Haverhill resident, arrested last month for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender after moving, was indicted by a federal grand jury and appeared in U.S. District Court Tuesday.

As WHAV reported early last month, 53-year-old Frank Boyd was classified as a Level 3 sex offender after convicted of sex crimes against children in 2001 and 2009. Officials said he failed to register as a sex offender after he moved to Fryeburg, Maine, more than a year ago.

Boyd was indicted on failure to register as a sex offender, in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

In 2020, Boyd registered as a sex offender and listed a Haverhill address as his residence. Prosecutors said in a statement police discovered March 23, 2021 that Boyd was no longer living in Haverhill. He also did not register as a sex offender in Maine or update his registration in Massachusetts before being arrested this past July. Boyd has two prior state court convictions in 2008 and 2015 of failure to register as a sex offender.

U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and Douglas Bartlett, acting U.S. marshal, credited Haverhill and Fryeburg, Maine, Police Departments with providing valuable assistance.

