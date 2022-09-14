Haverhill Police Charge 22-Year-Old Methuen Man with Shooting in Quiet Bradley Brook Neighborhood

Gunshots with homes and cars damaged in Haverhill brought the early morning, Monday, arrest of a 22-year-old Methuen man.

Julian Covino of Methuen was formally arrested about 1 a.m., Monday, and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction of property valued at more than $1,200, carrying a loaded firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and disturbing the peace. An arrest log, usually available the next day, reported Tuesday such additional charges at the time of arrest as carrying a firearm without a license or firearms identification card.

Haverhill Police said in a press release distributed on a social media site, as is the department’s relatively recent custom, that officers were dispatched Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. to Tenney Place apartments, 505 W. Lowell Ave., for “a report of shots fired.” Officers found “numerous spent shell casings” and damage to a building and three automobiles. No injuries were reported.

West Lowell Avenue is in the city’s normally quiet Bradley Brook Neighborhood.

Police are asking the public to report any information to Detective Conor Clark by calling 978-373-1212, ext. 1566.

