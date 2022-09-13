Plaistow, N.H., Police K-9 ‘Shadow’ Dies During Recovery From Emergency Surgery

Plaistow, N.H., police are mourning the loss of K-9 Shadow, who died last Thursday during recovery from surgery

Shadow was a six-year-old Belgian Malinois assigned to Sgt. Alec Porter. According to Plaistow Police, the dog began to show symptoms of ill health the prior Sunday and was rushed to Brentwood Veterinary Emergency for surgery.

Shadow was a member of the Plaistow Police Department since 2016. He was certified in Patrol Tactics July of 2017 and Narcotics in 2018 by the Boston Police K9 Academy and The U.S. Police Canine Association Region 4. He was recertified this past July.

Porter, who was recently recognized for his 35 years with Plaistow Police, has trained and befriended five K-9’s. Besides Shadow, these included Shultz, Rajah, Stryker and Kraken.

