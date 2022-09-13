Plaistow, N.H., Asks Residents to Direct Trash Questions to Town Following Vendor Merger

Plaistow, N.H., residents are adjusting to Republic Services’ purchase of some routes previously serviced by JRM Hauling and Recycling.

Officials, however, are stressing residents should email the town at [email protected] with questions or concerns and not contact JRM directly even though they may still see that name on vehicles and equipment.

“The email goes to more than one staff person so there is redundancy. This is the best way for us to get a timely resolution to your concern. This will also allow us to track issues so we can get a more global solution to common problems,” the town wrote in emails.

Republic Services completed its merger with JRM Hauling and Recycling in May.

