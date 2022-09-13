Lawrence Man, 18, Accused of Attempted Murder, Surrenders to North Andover Police

An 18-year-old Lawrence man, accused of shooting another man in the leg Sunday, turned himself in Monday at the North Andover Police Department.

Lewis Aquino was arraigned in Lawrence District Court Tuesday morning on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery and carrying an unlicensed and loaded firearm.

Detective Lt. Eric J. Foulds told WHAV by email that Aquino surrendered to police at 1 p.m., Monday.

Police said the shooting at Fieldstone Court was not a random act and that the 40-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

