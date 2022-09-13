College Board National Recognition Honors Three Haverhill High Juniors

Three Haverhill High School juniors recently earned academic honors from College Board National Recognition Programs.

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that may be included on college and scholarship applications. According to officials, the programs help students “meaningfully connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process.

In Haverhill, Abigail Mejia was named recipient of the National African American and National Hispanic Recognition Awards; Alexis Namulinda, National African American Recognition Award; and Kiara Ventura, National Hispanic Recognition Award.

“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition. We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments,” said school leaders in a statement. “These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous; and/or attended school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior years and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.

“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs. This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture. “We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor and it helps them plan for their big future.”

