Nancy Paszko, Longtime Haverhill Schools’ Business Administrator, Dies at 91

Nancy A. (Yaylian) Paszko, 91, known to generations of residents as a Haverhill Public Schools’ administrator and longtime Haverhill resident, died Friday, Sept. 9, at Hannah Duston Longterm Healthcare Facility.

Born in Groveland, daughter of the late Avak and Kungeny Yaylian, she was a graduate of Haverhill High School and received both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Business Administration from Antioch College, Cambridge.

Paszko first began her long career in the Haverhill School System in 1948, working first as a clerk and stenographer at the former Haverhill Trade School. She later advanced herself to the position of administrative assistant and finally as the superintendent of business administration until her retirement.

A former member of the Haverhill Kiwanis Club, Paszko served as president of the Association of School Clerks, as well as a member of the Advisory Committee of the Essex County Municipal Management Training Institute. She also served on the Mayor’s Capital Improvement Committee as well as on the board of directors of Haverhill Bank. Most notably she served as the first woman to chair the bank’s board of directors.

A member of All Saints Parish of Haverhill and the former Saint Michael’s Parish, she attended Groveland Congregational Church as a young woman. She enjoyed gardening, as well as trips to Florida, Martha’s Vineyard and Cape Cod.

Predeceased in 2019 by her husband John A. Paszko, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by a son Jeffrey M. Paszko of Haverhill and daughter and son-in-law, Karen M. Paszko and David Hampel of Lansdowne, Penn. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Blanchette.

Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours Tuesday, Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Berube-Comeau Funeral Home, 47 Broadway, Haverhill. Her funeral begins on Wednesday, Sept.14, at 9 a.m. from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in All Saints Church, Haverhill. Burial follows in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, Haverhill. Donations in her name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN.

