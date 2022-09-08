Northern Essex and Emmanuel College Create Associate to Bachelor’s Nursing Path

Graduates of Northern Essex Community College’s Associate in Science in Nursing program are now able to make a seamless transition into Emmanuel College’s online Bachelor of Science in Nursing program through a new joint admissions agreement between the institutions.

Northern Essex students who intend to complete the associate program will be conditionally accepted into Emmanuel College’s online program and be eligible for the joint admission program upon graduation. The first joint admissions cohort begins this fall.

“We want to better serve nursing students throughout the Commonwealth in establishing a clear pathway from the ASN to the BSN and support workforce development and address skilled worker shortages,” said Michelle Sunday, director of transfer, articulation and academic center advising at Northern Essex. “This agreement shows that Emmanuel College honors our students’ time, dedication and commitment, not only in their education but also through providing additional career guidance.”

The partnership was developed after both institutions recognized a local need for a pathway for bachelor’s degree completion that is affordable, flexible and approachable. It benefits a wide student population, from older students returning to the classroom to take advantage of tuition remission offered by their employer to rising high school seniors looking to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

“These kinds of agreements are vital for economic and quality of life improvements for cities like Lawrence,” said Northern Essex President Lane A. Glenn, as he noted that many students want to work in the communities where they live.

Emmanuel College offers students six different entry points to start the program throughout the year at a cost of less than $12,000 to complete the online bachelor’s in nursing course requirements in 16 months.

