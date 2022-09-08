Maine Man Pleads Guilty to Driving to Georgetown for Sex with 13-Year-old Girl, Possessing Child Porn

A 30-year-old Maine man pleaded guilty last week in federal court to traveling to Georgetown for sex he believed would be with a 13-year-old girl and possessing 7,000 images and videos of child pornography.

Patrick Plummer, of Parsonsfield, Maine, pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor, intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a person under 18 years of age and transportation of child pornography. U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for Dec. 20. Plummer was arrested and charged in January 2021 and subsequently indicted the following month

“Protecting the safety, innocence and wellbeing of our children is some of the most important work we do,” said U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “As the United States Attorney, and the guardian of my 13-year-old niece, this case is another heinous reminder of the real-life dangers of the internet and the predators that lurk online with the intention of targeting, exploiting and sexualizing our children,” she added.

Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Division of the FBI Joseph R. Bonavolonta said Plummer was “in possession of over a hundred images and videos depicting other children, some toddlers, being sexually abused.”

Plummer used various messaging applications to talk with an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl and drove from Maine to a predetermined location in Georgetown.

Georgetown Police Chief Donald C. Cudmore shared in making the announcement.

