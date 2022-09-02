Groveland Day Features Activities, Contests, Vendor Fair Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Pines

Groveland Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham, Board of Selectmen and Groveland Day Committee members are getting ready for a weekend of activities, including games, crafts, raffles and music

Groveland Day takes place, rain or shine, Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Pines Recreation Center, 222 Main St. Activities include Cake Walk contest, animal petting, Cock-A-Doodle Poo, Touch a Truck and more. There will also be met and greets with town officials, food and drinks and vendor fair.

“Groveland Day is a great time for residents to come together as a community and celebrate our town,” said Oldham.

The next day, Sept. 11, the Third Annual Peter Bevelaqua Memorial Groveland Day 5k takes place, beginning at 11:30 a.m., from the Pines.

Committee members are still looking for volunteers. There is an online form here.

