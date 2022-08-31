Plaistow, N.H. Police Department Hires D’Entremont, Promotes Dehullu and Bortz

Plaistow, N.H, recently hired a new police officer and promoted two others.

Officer Tim D’Entremont brings four years of experience to the job. He received an associates in Criminal Justice and a Certificate in Law Enforcement, both from Northern Essex Community College. He started out with the Merrimack College Police Department as a dispatcher before moving to Patrolman in 2018. D’Entremont was also a reserve police officer with the North Andover Police Department.

He also graduated from the Massachusetts Part-Time Police Academy in February of 2018. While he was employed at Merrimack College, he graduated from the Municipal Police Training Committee Bridge Academy in 2022 which bridges part-time to full-time.

Officer Stephen Dehullu was promoted to master patrol officer and Officer Calley Bortz moves to school resource officer of the Timberlane Regional School District.

Dehullu attended Salem State University where he graduated with a bachelor’s in Criminal Justice. He attended a Massachusetts Police Academy in 2016 and transferred to the Plaistow Police Department in 2017. Over the last five years, he attended numerous trainings in various topics, most recently becoming one of the department’s field training officers.

Bortz has been a full-time N.H. police officer since 2017 and transferred to Plaistow Police Department in 2020. She is a member of the Crisis Intervention Team, has various training in CIT Mental Health Awareness and De-Escalation, is a juvenile prosecutor and holds a Master of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Criminal Justice.

