Labor Guild School Registering Students for Fall term

The Labor Guild School, the oldest continuing adult labor-education center, is now registering students for its fall term.

Affordable classes in Communications Techniques for Conflict Resolution, Interest-Based Bargaining, Advanced Steward’s Training and Strategies to Build Union Power are among the courses offered this term. There are in-person and virtual classes available.

Guild School’s faculty includes labor and management professionals, facilitators and arbitrators.

Those interested are advised to contact The Labor Guild at 781-340-7887 or visit the Guild’s website, laborguild.com.

