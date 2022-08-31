Labor Guild School Registering Students for Fall term

The Labor Guild School, the oldest continuing adult labor-education center, is now registering students for its fall term.
Affordable classes in Communications Techniques for Conflict Resolution, Interest-Based Bargaining, Advanced Steward’s Training and Strategies to Build Union Power are among the courses offered this term. There are in-person and virtual classes available.
Guild School’s faculty includes labor and management professionals, facilitators and arbitrators.
Those interested are advised to contact The Labor Guild at 781-340-7887 or visit the Guild’s website, laborguild.com.