Haverhill Teachers Say They Will ‘Work-to-Rule’ After Their Contract Ends Today Without Agreement

Haverhill teachers say they will “work-to-rule” as their union contract with the School Committee ends today.

Haverhill Education Association members voted unanimously Tuesday night at a general membership meeting to take the action, which means members will not take on responsibilities beyond the minimum required. The union is the city’s largest and represents teachers, education support professionals, secretaries and security guards in Haverhill Public Schools.

“Our members are sick and tired of being treated like dirt by this mayor and his outdated policies of austerity,” HEA President Tim Briggs said in a statement. “We need to make it clear to them that there will be no more business as usual in Haverhill Schools. We cannot keep doing the same things and expect different results.”

To kickoff off the work to rule action, union members plan to rally Thursday, Sept. 1, at 4 p.m. in front of Haverhill City Hall. The union said Massachusetts Teachers Association President Max Page and supporters in the state legislature are expected to join the Haverhill educators on the steps of city hall.

Briggs said, “We are fighting for a fair contract that includes professional compensation, safe working and learning environments, and a real commitment to racial justice, diversity and inclusion.”

Back in June, WHAV reported the two sides appeared far apart with the union saying it wants to make up for seven years that teachers received no raises when the city was in financial dire straits. They’re asking for a 10% raise during the first year of a new contract followed by 6% each of the following two years.

This is a developing story.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...