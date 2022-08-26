Eammon’s Heart Foundation Free Speaker Series Launches Wednesday with Familiar Leaders

Eammon’s Heart Foundation, which aims to help young people become free from substance abuse, is launching a free, educational speaker series and open discussion on addiction, prevention, recovery and the role mental health plays.

The first program features a representative from Congresswoman Lori Trahan’s office; former Haverhill City Councilor Colin F. LePage; Phil Lahey of Merrimac Valley Prevention and Substance Abuse Project; Evan McGee, treatment placement specialist serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine; and Michael Gorman of The Movement Family

The speaker series begins Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 6-8 p.m., at The Tap Restaurant, 100 Washington St., Haverhill.

There is limited space available. There’s more at eammonsheart.org or by emailing [email protected].

According to its website, “Eammon’s Heart Foundation emerged out of a pursuit to inspire sobriety, support the community youth and a desire for actions to speak louder than words.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...