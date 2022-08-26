Eammon’s Heart Foundation Free Speaker Series Launches Wednesday with Familiar Leaders

By |

Haverhill City Councilor Colin F. LePage spoke to Haverhill High School seniors on Oct. 18, 2019. (WHAV News photograph)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

Eammon’s Heart Foundation, which aims to help young people become free from substance abuse, is launching a free, educational speaker series and open discussion on addiction, prevention, recovery and the role mental health plays.

The first program features a representative from Congresswoman Lori Trahan’s office; former Haverhill City Councilor Colin F. LePage; Phil Lahey of Merrimac Valley Prevention and Substance Abuse Project; Evan McGee, treatment placement specialist serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine; and Michael Gorman of The Movement Family

The speaker series begins Wednesday, Aug. 31, from 6-8 p.m., at The Tap Restaurant, 100 Washington St., Haverhill.

There is limited space available. There’s more at eammonsheart.org or by emailing [email protected].

According to its website, “Eammon’s Heart Foundation emerged out of a pursuit to inspire sobriety, support the community youth and a desire for actions to speak louder than words.”

Comments are closed.