Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point Annual Picnic Takes Place This Sunday

The Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point in Haverhill is holding its Annual Picnic this Sunday.

Food options include lamb shish kebab, chicken kebab, losh kebab, kheyma, pastries and beverages, including wine and beer. Music will be provided by the Jason Naronian Ensemble and there will be cash raffles. The church has an air-conditioned hall and handicap accessible restrooms. Visitors are advised to bring lawn chairs for outside seating.

The Annual Picnic takes place Sunday, Aug. 28, from noon-5 p.m., at the church, 1280 Boston Road, Route 125, Haverhill. For more information, call 978-372-9227 or visit HyePointeArmenianChurch.org.

