Statewide Early Voting Begins Saturday; Haverhill City Hall Open This Weekend 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Early voting begins this Saturday and continues for a week across the Commonwealth.

In Haverhill, City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas told WHAV residents may cast ballots Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., only at City Hall and in the former Registry of Motor Vehicles space, 4 Summer St.

Early voting continues Monday-Friday, beginning at 8 a.m., each day, at City Hall. Voting ends at 4 p.m., each day, except Wednesday, when the polls will be open until 8 p.m.

Koutoulas said those who requested and received ballots by mail also may opt to place them in the locked ballot box outside City Hall, on the Main Street side near the handicapped entrance. She said residents worried their mail-in ballot did not arrive in time may vote early, where poll workers will have daily-updated lists to verify whether a ballot has already been recorded.

The vote-by-mail ballots—historically known as absentee ballots, but now allowed without excuse—became popular in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. This year, Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin’s office mailed applications to all voters. Those planning to complete the applications must ensure they are received by Monday, Aug. 29, at 5 p.m., at City Hall, in order to vote in the Tuesday, Sept. 6, primary election.

Galvin’s office said the first day of early voting, Aug. 27, is also the last day to register to vote in the state primaries.

Residents of any community in the state may find early voting dates, times and locations for their city or town online at VoteInMA.com.

