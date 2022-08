The Penta Par 3 Golf Tournament is still looking for a few more players and the deadline is fast approaching.

The tournament, which provides a scholarship in honor of the late Charlie Penta to a graduating senior from Haverhill High School, takes place Saturday, Sept. 3 at Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.

The fee is $30 per person. Signup takes place online here.

