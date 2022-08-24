Haverhill Police Accuse 31-Year-Old Haverhill Man of Tire Slashing Spree in Bradford

A 31-year-old Haverhill man was arraigned in Haverhill District Court on charges he slashed the tires of at least 29 of his neighbors’ cars a little more than a week ago.

Haverhill Police said as many as 46 vehicles were damaged over several days.

Michael M. McLaughlin, of 3 S. Lincoln St., was charged with 30 counts of malicious damage to motor vehicles in the Bradford section of the city. He appeared before Judge Cesar A. Archilla and was ordered to return to court tomorrow for a pre-trial hearing. McLaughlin was released on $500 bail.

“As a result of the tire slashing, Haverhill Police put plain clothes officers in the area in an attempt to apprehend the suspected individual. They identified McLaughlin who specifically matched the description of a man captured on surveillance video,” Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. told WHAV.

In a report on file with the court, the police department began receiving multiple reports of tire slashing around 7:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 13. Documents allege McLaughlin began his slashing spree on S. Main Street where he slashed the tire of a truck in the parking lot of a business. He then proceeded down Bradford Avenue, New Hampshire Avenue, S. Prospect Street, S. Elm Street, Abbott Street, while stabbing tires along the way. According to the police report, tires were also slashed on Aug. 18 and 19, when another 16 vehicles were damaged.

A neighbor’s home surveillance video helped lead police to McLaughlin. Before his arrest, police noticed he was wearing shoes, a hat and glasses matching those on the video.

Police encourage anyone else with information to contact Detective Conor Rogier at 978-373-1212, ext. 1590.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...