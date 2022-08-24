Campaign Notes: Gov. Baker in Haverhill Tonight to Support DeFranco for State Senate

Gov. Charlie Baker is in Haverhill tonight, speaking in support of Republican candidate for state senate Salvatore P. DeFranco of Haverhill.

DeFranco is seeking the newly reconfigured 2nd Essex and Middlesex District senate seat. He faces no opposition in the upcoming Republican primary and will face off against incumbent Democrat Barry R. Finegold of Andover in November.

“Sal’s experience as a Navy SEAL and entrepreneur gives him a unique perspective on the Commonwealth’s toughest challenges,” Baker said in a statement. “Sal is the commonsense candidate with a proven record of service. I cannot think of a better senate candidate to represent the people and businesses within the Second Essex and Middlesex District.”

“I’m honored to have the support of Gov. Baker,” DeFranco said, noting Baker consistently ranks as the most popular governor in America. “As the governor prepares to leave office, it is more important than ever that we maintain the balance within our state government that he has fought so hard to achieve,” DeFranco added.

Baker joins DeFranco tonight, Aug. 24, at 6 p.m., at Renaissance Country Club, 377 Kenoza St., Haverhill. The event is open to the public.

