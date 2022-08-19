Today’s Obituaries: Ann B. Shaw, 77, Career Spanned Lowell Sun, Bradford College and ValleyWorks

Ann B. Shaw, 77, passed away unexpectedly following surgical complications at Lahey Clinic on Aug.18. Ann was the wife of David E. Shaw with whom she had just celebrated her 50th wedding anniversary.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on April 10, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Teresa (O’Brien) Geib and Francis Finnegan. She was educated in Lowell and graduated from Keith Hall Academy, class of 1963. Following her graduation, Ann worked for The Lowell Sun for many years. She started as a clerk in the newspaper library, progressing to features writer and finally editor of the Lifestyle section. She had the opportunity to meet and write about fascinating people and events and was entered into the Congressional Record.

Following the Lowell Sun, Ann spent 15 years at Bradford College in the Office of Career Services. While working at Bradford College, Ann earned her bachelor’s degree and graduated Magna Cum Laude. She would remind us all many times that she was the only one to earn this distinction in our family. After the closure of Bradford College, Ann stayed in the career she loved while working for ValleyWorks Career Center as their employee liaison/business service representee where she worked for 10 years until her retirement.

Ann was as social and outgoing as they come! She surrounded herself with a wide and deep circle of family and friends. Ann was always the first to offer to host an event or casually call and invite family and friends to her home for a wonderful homemade meal.

During her retirement, Ann circled back to her passion for reading by organizing her beloved book club. She enjoyed planning the evening meal and theme (centered around the book) as much as the reading itself.

Travel had always been a favorite pastime and Ann was able to take numerous trips with her close friends and family over the past decades. COVID put a slight damper on her travel plans over the past two years, but she took full advantage when things opened-up by visiting Europe three times in the past six months. She was extremely close to her girlfriends and shared so many memories.

Ann spent countless hours over the past decades in her beautiful garden. When she retired, her gardens grew tremendously as she had more time for her favorite activity. She did all the physical work herself, and she and her family were all very proud of the beautiful result. In recent years, Ann became active in the Haverhill Garden Club and enjoyed meeting new friends and learning from others who loved her craft as much as she did.

Ann loved to be active and could frequently be found in the pool at Cedardale or walking all over Newburyport where she could drop in on family frequently. Ann inherited her mother’s love of the beach and would frequently travel to Salisbury Reservation for her daily walk. She and David would venture to Maine for a weekend any chance they got.

In addition to her husband, David, of 50 years, Ann will be sadly missed by her son, Jared D. W. Shaw and his wife Melissa (Campbell) of Alton, N.H., and her daughter, Ashley (Shaw) Price and her husband Brian of Newburyport. The lights of Ann’s life were her six grandchildren, Gracyn Shaw, Haydn Shaw, Wesley Shaw, Amelia Price, Tessa Price and Davis Price. We are all so lucky to have been loved by her.

Arrangements are under the direction of Brookside Chapel, 116 Main St., Plaistow, N.H. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at Brookside Chapel on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 3-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Hearts Church, 165 S. Main St., Bradford, at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. Interment to follow at Linwood Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Ann’s name may give to High Point Hospice House, 360 North Ave., Haverhill, or Ruth’s House 111 Lafayette Square, Haverhill. To send a message of condolence to the family or to share a cherished memory, please visit brooksidechapelfh.com.

