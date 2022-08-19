Rozon Becomes City of Haverhill Treasurer and Collector Next Week Following Promotion

Yenise Rozon, Haverhill’s assistant treasurer and tax collector, will succeed her boss next week and become the first Latina to head a City Hall department

Rozon, of Haverhill, has been second in command of the office since 2014. She was promoted by Mayor James J. Fiorentini to lead the department. She takes over from Alicia T. McOsker, whose is retiring after seven years.

“I am very grateful to be given this tremendous opportunity…I will do my best to serve the city as treasurer/collector,” Rozon said in a statement.

Although Rozon’s appointment was announced Thursday, the assistant’s job was posted as available Aug. 9.

She is a certified municipal collector who holds a bachelor’s in finance and accounting from Southern New Hampshire University and proficient in both Spanish and English. Rozon was deputy tax collector at the private Kelley & Ryan Associates firm from 2004 to 2014. Previously, she was a clerk at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles from 2002 to 2004

According to the advertised job description, the treasurer and tax collector holds and invests all cash deposited to the city, prepares all papers for bond and note issues, conducts payroll processing and is responsible for the “effective and efficient operation” of the office and management of all related staff.

The treasurer and tax collector is scheduled to work 35 hours-a-week and reports to Director of Finance Angel Wills.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...