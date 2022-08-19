Receive Northern Essex Community College Enrollment Help Saturday

Northern Essex Community College hosts a fall enrollment event on its Haverhill Campus tomorrow.

Enrollment staff will be available to help students get started. Students and their families will learn about academic placement options, complete online orientation and connecting with an advisor. They will also have an opportunity to speak with a financial aid specialist.

Activities take place Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Northern Essex Community College Student Center, 100 Elliot St. To speak with an enrollment specialist and RSVP in advance, students may call 978-556-3700 or visit necc.mass.edu to begin the application process.

Fall classes begin Wednesday, Sept. 7.

