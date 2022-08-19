Family Services of the Merrimack Valley Now Operating Mental Health Crisis Telephone Hotline 24/7

Family Services of the Merrimack Valley is the local provider when residents dial 988 for help dealing with suicide, substance use crisis and other kinds of significant emotional challenges.

The new 988 lifeline number—which went into effect last month—provides callers with 24/7 access to trained crisis counselors who can help those experiencing mental health-related distress; which includes thoughts of suicide, substance use crisis, and any other kind of significant emotional challenges.

“Family Services’ Samaritans program has been operating a crisis lifeline to prevent suicide in our community for over 40 years” says Samaritans Director Debbie Helms. “We are well equipped to expand that work and be part of the national network of 988 call centers.”

Family Services of the Merrimack Valley locally operates the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline though its Samaritans program. Anyone calling from an Essex County telephone number will be routed to a crisis line specialist.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. had one death by suicide every 11 minutes in 2020. Suicide was the second leading cause of death for young people aged 10-14 and 25-34. Studies have shown that after speaking with a trained crisis counselor, most lifeline callers are significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful.

