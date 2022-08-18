Plaistow, N.H., Offers Pre-Primary Registration, Voter Updates

Plaistow, N.H., residents may correct their voting addresses, change party affiliation or register as new voters during a meeting of the Supervisors of the Checklist.

This is the last available date to register for those who wish to cast ballots in the Tuesday, Sept. 13.

New voters must provide proof of identity, proof of residence and proof of citizenship. Proof may be provided in the forms of photo identification, birth certificate or U.S. passport, passport card or naturalization papers

Supervisors of the Checklist met Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 7-7:30 p.m., at the town clerk’s office, town hall, 145 Main St., Plaistow.

