American Academy of Nursing Class of Fellows Elects UMass Lowell School of Nursing Chair

UMass Lowell’s Heidi Collins Fantasia last month was elected a member of the 2022 American Academy of Nursing Class of Fellows.

In recognition of her dedication to those for whom she cares and the profession of nursing, she was one of nine Massachusetts professionals named in a group of 250 from across the nation and the globe.

In three-plus decades of practice, Fantasia has helped strengthen the reputation of nurses today and in the future. As a women’s health expert, she informs and advocates on behalf of her community while supporting the next generation of nurses as the chair of the UMass Lowell Susan and Alan Solomont School of Nursing.

Fantasia, who has served the community as a nurse for 32 years, specializes in women’s health including reproductive health, contraception, intimate partner violence and sexual consent. She said it is a “true honor” to be named an AAN fellow.

AAN fellows contribute their collective expertise to the academy, engaging with health leaders nationally and globally to improve health and achieve health equity by impacting policy through nursing leadership, innovation and science.

