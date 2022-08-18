24th Annual Tapestry of Voices This Saturday at Whitter Amesbury Home

The 24th Annual Tapestry of Voices Collaborative Reading with the Whittier Home Association presents poetry of John Greenleaf Whittier and other original poems.

Readers include Ellie O’Leary, current Poet Laureate of Amesbury; Lainie Senechal, First Poet Laureate of Amesbury; Harris Gardner, poet and co-founder of Tapestry of Voices, with Lainie Senechal; Peter Bryant, local poet and friend to the Whittier Home; Chris Bryant, Whittier Home Association president; Bryan Riley, local poet and friend to the Whittier Home; and Deb Szabo, teacher mentor at Newburyport High School.

Gathering Verses poetry contest winners will be honored. They are Riley Dougherty, Tuala Sullivan, Kajsa Woodger, Jennifer Doyle and Ilise Litwin.

Tapestry of Voices takes place Saturday, Aug 20, from 3-4 p.m., in the garden of the Whittier Home, 86 Friend St., Amesbury. The event is free and open to the public. Masks are required if not vaccinated.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...