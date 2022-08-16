Longtime Haverhill Purchasing Agent Betty Burrill Dies at 92

Haverhill’s former longtime purchasing agent, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Burrill, 92 died last Saturday morning.

Burrill was employed by the City of Haverhill for more than 30 years—25 of those as purchasing agent. She died Aug. 13 at Hannah Dustin Long Term Care after a period of declining health.

Born in Haverhill, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Doris (Jalbert) Burns. She attended Haverhill Public Schools and Haverhill High School. She was the widow of Wesley Burrill who died in 1986. She and her husband enjoyed family camping trips and their memberships included Holiday Ramblers Camping Club and the Retreads Motorcycle Club. She was also an active member of the Haverhill/Merrimack Valley Soroptimist Club for several years and served as its president.

A devoted wife, mother, grandmother great grandmother, she enjoyed nothing more than time spent with her family. She is survived by her children; David Burrill and his fiancé, Jane Allen, of Seabrook, N.H.; Dana Burrill and his wife, Jing, of Haverhill; and daughter, Pamela Burrill of Haverhill; cherished grandchildren, Christopher Burrill and his wife, Angela, Gregg Burrill of South Carolina, Danielle Harrison, Dana Burrill II and his wife Danielle, Doug Burrill and Derek Burrill and his fiancé Jodi, 16 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews all of whom will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her grandchildren, Ryan Burrill and Sean Girard; brother, William Burns; and sisters, Marilyn Darbe and Barbara Jones.

Her Funeral Mass of Christian Burial is today, Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Hearts Church, South Main St., Bradford. Burial follows at Riverview Cemetery, Main St. Groveland.

