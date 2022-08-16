Groveland Seeks to Hire Full-Time Council on Aging Director After Fisher Gives Notice

Groveland’s Council on Aging is looking for a full-time director after the current director tendered her resignation.

The job is currently held by Amanda Fisher who gave her notice last week after holding the job about six months. According to a job posting, “The Director identifies programs, services and activities that enable Groveland elders to be active participants in the community. The director also advocates and educates the community on this unique population.”

The full-time position is 37.5 hours a week, with a starting salary of $65,000 and is eligible for benefits.

The job notice also asks applicants to be familiar with state and federal regulations regarding human services and elder affairs. Those interested may send a letter of interest and resume to [email protected] or via mail to Groveland Town Administrator, 183 Main St., Groveland, MA 01834.

