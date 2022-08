Students and parents have an opportunity tonight to meet the new and returning members of the Haverhill High School administration.

Interim Principal Kevin Soraghan invites families to share thoughts and concerns during the informal meet and greet tonight, Aug. 16, at 6:30, in the High School Auditorium, 137 Monument St. Schedules are not yet available.

Soraghan noted a more formal welcome for incoming grade 9 students is still scheduled for Monday, Aug. 22.

