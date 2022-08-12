Farmers Market Vouchers Available for Haverhill Seniors from Council on Aging Tuesday, Aug. 16

Haverhill Council on Aging is again offering Farmers Market vouchers worth $25 on a first-come, first-served basis.

Coupons, sponsored by AgeSpan, may be used at any area Farmers Market and will be given only to those seniors who are 60-years-old or older or disabled and living in senior housing who are income eligible. For a single-person household, the annual income limit is $25,142, and for two people, a combined income of $33,874. Those seeking vouchers must present identification.

They will be distributed Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting at 10 a.m., in the parking lot of the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill.

Those with questions may call Paola Hussein at 978-374-2390.

