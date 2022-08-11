Methuen Police and Debbie’s Treasure Chest Seek School Supplies for Children in Need

Methuen Police are again helping Debbie’s Treasure Chest collect school supplies for children in need across the Merrimack Valley.

Donations may be dropped off during the month of August at a drop box in the lobby of the Methuen Police Station, 90 Hampshire St., Methuen. Other drop off locations are Enterprise Bank, 247 Chickering Road, North Andover; ATCK Fitness, 40 Jackson St., Methuen; and Starbucks, 90 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen.

Needed supplies include #2 pencils; blue, red, and black pens; white out; colored pencils and crayons; washable markers; highlighters; cloth pencil cases; index cards; notebooks; pocket folders; Post It notes, earbuds; calculators; glue sticks; rulers and protractors; and scissors.

