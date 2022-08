Haverhill’s Museum of Printing is reducing duplicate books in its collection, including rare editions, during its Flash Book Sale.

The nonprofit museum says hundreds of spare books will be “bargain priced” and sold along with “books for a buck” during the state’s tax-free weekend.

The sale takes place Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill.

