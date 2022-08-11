Gubernatorial Candidate Healey in Lawrence to Support Housing and Job Training, Play Basketball

Attorney General Maura Healey was in Lawrence Thursday, outlining her priorities if elected governor on housing and supporting the state’s manufacturing industry.

Healey. who toured the 608 Broadway housing development in the former Marriner Mill building, which will include 87 units of mixed-income rental housing. She also picked up endorsements from Lawrence Mayor Brian De Peña, state Reps. Frank Moran and Marcos Devers and City Councilors Celina Reyes, Estella Reyes, Pavel Payano, Jeovanny A. Rodriguez, Gregory Del Rosario, Ana Levy, Maria De La Cruz and Stephanie Infante.

“Lawrence represents the promise of our Gateway Cities and the ways in which they can contribute to a thriving economy in Massachusetts,” said Healey. “The 608 Broadway project is a prime example of how we can renovate existing buildings to create more housing for people of all income levels. As governor, I’ll support projects like this in every region of our state.”

Healey also toured the Five Star Plating factory, an immigrant-owned business producing metal coating and plating services that employs dozens of local residents.

Healey promised to expand job programs across the state to provide workers with the skills that are most in demand by employers like Five Star. She ended the day with a community basketball game and meet-and-greet with the Suenos Basketball program.

