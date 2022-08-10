Police Arrest Former Haverhill Man Accused of Failing to Register as a Sex Offender in Maine

A former Haverhill resident was charged with failing to register as a sex offender after he moved to Fryeburg, Maine, more than a year ago.

U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins and Acting U.S. Marshal Douglas Bartlett said Wednesday 53-year-old Frank Boyd is in state custody awaiting trial on state charges and will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date. Court documents show Boyd was a Level 3 sex offender after being convicted of sex offenses against children in 2001 and 2009. He is required to register as a sex offender and update his registration any time he moves or changes employment.

In 2020, Boyd registered as a sex offender and listed a Haverhill address as his residence. Prosecutors said in a statement police discovered March 23, 2021 that Boyd was no longer living in Haverhill. He also did not register as a sex offender in Maine or update his registration in Massachusetts before being arrested July 27, 2022. Boyd has two prior state court convictions in 2008 and 2015 of failure to register as a sex offender.

The Haverhill and Fryeburg, Maine, Police Departments were credited with providing valuable assistance.

