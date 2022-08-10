Haverhill Police Relief Association Golf Tournament Friday Offers Mercedes-Benz for Hole-in-One

The Haverhill Police Relief Association presents chances to win a Mercedes-Benz and a Myrtle Beach Golf Trip for four during its 23rd Annual Golf Tournament Friday.

The tournament features a four-person scramble format and begins Friday, Aug. 12, with registration and refreshments at 7:30 a.m., shotgun start at 8:30 and a buffet lunch, at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Tickets are $125 per golfer pre-registered or $150 at the tournament and include cart, gift bag and lunch. For more information call Officer Eric MacKinnon at 978-373-1212, Ext. 1260, or email [email protected].

The Hole-in-One contest offers a two-year lease on a Mercedes-Benz from Smith Motor Sales of Haverhill along with trophies for first place team, women’s and men’s longest drive, women’s and men’s closest to the pin and putting contest.

Bank of New England is also sponsoring raffle prizes of a “Myrtle Beach, World Tour of Golf Links Golf trip” for four with a second prize of $500 and third prize of $250. Tickets are $50 each or three for $100 and available by emailing Officer Bethany Boyle at [email protected] or calling the police station. Winners do not need to be present to win.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...