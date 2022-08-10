Greater Haverhill Chamber’s 24th Annual WOW Conference Set for Sept. 23

A number of high-profile women will serve as panelists when the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce hosts its 24th Annual Winning Opportunities for Women Conference.

The WOW Conference is described as “a day of inspiration, growth, networking and camaraderie among Greater Haverhill’s strongest women. It takes place Friday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., at Blue Ocean Music Hall in Salisbury. Admission is $125 each for Haverhill Chamber members and $150 each for nonmembers and includes continental breakfast and seaside luncheon buffet.

Leading the panel discussion are Sarah Blackburn, editor-in-chief, Edible Boston and Edible Worcester; Sen. Diana DiZoglio; Rhode Island state Sen. Tiara Mack; Caroline Pineau, owner and CEO, Stem; Louise Sloan, author and editor; Dana Spurling, executive director, Women’s Gridiron Foundation; Renee Terry, owner and artist, Sweet Cheeks; and Northern Essex Community College Vice President Institutional Advancement and NECC Foundation Executive Director Allison Dolan Wilson.

To register, visit HaverhillChamber.com or call 978-373-5663.

