Motivational Speaker, ShoeStories Auction, Dinner to Take Place in Support of New Senior Housing

Del Gilbert presents “Thrive! 3 Ways to Win at Work and Life” next month during Bethany Community Services’ “Growing Together at Merrimack Place” event in support of plans to build a 62-unit affordable senior apartment complex in downtown Haverhill.

Del Gilbert, founder of Accelerating Excellence, speaks, trains and consults on building high-performance in people and organizations. His presentation emphasizes happiness is an inside job and how people look at themselves and circumstances determines their level of enjoyment in life.

ShoeStories, a silent auction benefitting both the Bethany Communities and the Cogswell ArtSpace, is also featured at the event Thursday, Sept. 8, beginning at 5:30 p.m., at Bradford Country Club, 201 Chadwick Road, Haverhill. Auction items include artwork, decorative pieces and functional items crafted by local artists, residents and Bethany team members.

The antique shoe molds used in the making of this art are relics of a bygone era when Haverhill was the Queen Slipper City, and thousands of shoes were handcrafted in the many factories downtown. Several of those factories are now home to Bethany’s Phoenix Row Apartments and the Ornsteen building, the latter housing the organization’s administrative offices and several independent small businesses.

Bethany Community Services will also present the 2022 Bethany Community Impact Award to Element Care in recognition of its significant contributions to both Bethany Communities and Haverhill seniors.

Throughout the night there will be opportunities to win gift baskets and participate in the ShoeStories auction. Tickets are $125 per person and may be purchased online here or by calling Beth Grady Morrow at 978-374-2160 or emailing [email protected].

