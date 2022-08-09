Borrelli Receives Methuen Police Promotion to Sergeant

Methuen Patrolman Laurie Borrelli was promoted to sergeant last week.

Borrelli attended Methuen Public Schools and graduated from Methuen High School in 1987. She went on to earn her bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from UMass. Lowell and master’s in Criminal Justice Administration from Western New England University.

She began her career with the Methuen Police Department in December of 1995 as a reserve officer. In 1997, she graduated from the full-time police academy in Lowell. Borrelli has assisted the police department in various positions, including field training officer for many years. From 2007-2011, Borrelli was assigned to the Detective Division where she trained as a sexual assault investigator, was certified in buccal swabs by the Massachusetts State Police, and received training in investigative techniques. Borrelli is also a member of the Critical Incident Street team.

In 2011, Sergeant Borrelli returned to the patrol division. She is a lifelong resident of Methuen and still resides there with her husband Skip and two sons Anthony and Alexander.

