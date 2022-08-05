I-495 Southbound Lanes Close Monday Night to Erect Variable Message Sign

Installation of a variable message sign along Interstate 495, between Haverhill and Methuen, means a southbound lane closing next Monday night through Tuesday morning.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says the I-495 southbound slow speed lane will be shut down from 8 p.m., Monday, to 5 a.m., Tuesday, between exit 106, Ward Hill, and exit 105, Route 213, to allow a contractor to install the structure safely. The remaining southbound lanes will temporarily close for a up 20 minutes at a time between midnight and 4 a.m.

The work is part of a $3.1 million project for “intelligent transportation system” improvements throughout the region.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and asked to reduce speed and use caution. Work is weather dependent and subject to change.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...