Golf Tournament to Benefit Whittier Tech Students Takes Place Aug. 15

Whittier Tech Education Foundation is calling on golfers to participate in its upcoming tournament and help meet students’ needs.

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Media Teacher Rich Porcelli, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, says the Foundation was organized with help from the Guidance Department to help students make sure their families could afford holiday meals and gifts and has grown over time.

“And, we also do smaller things, like if we find out one of our students, if they had a house fire and don’t have anything, they lost everything, we’ll reach out and help them start up again to start up and give them what it takes to get just the basic necessities that you don’t think about, like a toothbrush, a hair brush, things like that. We’re helping them with that, and we help them if they have trouble replacing OSHA-certified shoes in some of our shops, they have to be a certain shoe, toe style, etc. Sometimes, those are difficult for these kids to get, and we’ll help them get that,” he says.

The tournament takes place, Monday Aug. 15, with check-in beginning at 7:30 and tee-off at 8:30 a.m., at Georgetown Black Swan Country Club, 258 Andover St., Georgetown.

Last year, Porcelli says the Foundation, was able to award $750 scholarships to 14 students. Golfers looking for “early bird” discounts have until this Sunday, Aug. 7, to register. It’s $150 for individuals or $540 for a foursome. Starting Monday Aug. 8, pricing goes to $175 for individual golfers and $600 for a foursome. A lunch-only option is available for non-golfers. an The Foundation is an Internal Revenue Service-recognized charity.

Signups may be made at foundation.whittiertech.org.

Porcelli is also president of the Haverhill Kiwanis Club and thanked members for participating in this past Tuesday’s National Night Out presented by the Haverhill Police Department at Swasey Field.

“The highlight of the night had to be the State Police helicopter flying over. A nice low pass with its siren going. It came by, and it hovered and it made some moves, then it started away and turned and came back. It was just really kind of cool to see that and realize that. You’d think nobody would be able to hear it with the sound of the helicopter, but you could hear it,” he says.

The Haverhill Kiwanis Club meets the first and third Tuesdays of the month, at noon, at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., in Haverhill.

