Clean & Green Haverhill Neighborhoods Seeks Volunteers for Cleanup Event Wednesday

Residents, neighbors, friends and families are invited to participate in a Clean & Green Haverhill Neighborhoods event next Wednesday.

Team Haverhill provides the supplies, but asks for volunteers to bring trash pickers and gloves, if possible. Children and friends may tag along and help make Haverhill shine.

The group meets Wednesday, Aug. 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 26 White St., at the side entrance on William Street.

Clean & Green Haverhill Neighborhoods will be organizing volunteers for cleaning, painting and planting activities periodically throughout the city during the warm weather months. Those who would like to be part of the effort or recommend a neighborhood for cleanup are asked to contact Team Haverhill member Bill Taylor by email at [email protected] or by calling 508-451-2512.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...