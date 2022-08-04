Lu Receives Promotion and Kowalski and Bouchard Join Haverhill High School Leadership

Haverhill High School interim Principal Kevin Soraghan is onboard and he’s getting some help.

Assistant Principal Victoria Lu is moving up to associate principal, while Frank Kowalski and Roland Bouchard are joining the administration as assistant principals, said Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta in emails Wednesday. She said Kowalski is “an experienced leader and was runner-up for the job of principal at the city’s new Gateway Academy. Kowalski comes from Pentucket Regional High School, where he has served as assistant principal five years. Bouchard, a former Haverhill principal and School Committee member, is coming for the school year and, the superintendent notes, “will focus on systems, structures and operations at Haverhill High School.”

School Committee member Scott W. Wood Jr. praised the appointments.

“I think Rollie and Kevin will bring some needed experience up there,” Wood told WHAV. I think it will be a better year with Kevin in charge. I think Kevin is an excellent principal,” he added.

Marotta said she plans to repost the principal’s job in early November.

“Many other high schools that went out for principals this year have gone with interim principals—including Fitchburg, Woburn, Natick, Somerville, Westfield and Brockton, among others. We are at a difficult time in education, and Haverhill is lucky to have not one, but two seasoned HPS principals willing to support us,” Marotta wrote.

Soraghan, who retired as principal at Billerica Memorial High School in 2013, was named interim principal last month. He spent most of his career in Haverhill as a teacher and principal at both elementary schools and Haverhill High.

