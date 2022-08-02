Buttonwoods Museum Features Free ‘Art and Inclusion’ Exhibit Throughout August

The mission of Change the World of People with Disabilities organization is to advocate for people and families with members who have disabilities. A goal of the organization is to educate the community that children deserve to be included in everything. Buttonwoods Museum invited these children and young people with disabilities to display their art as part of the exhibit.

This exhibit is on display through Aug. 31, Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays, noon-5 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Lincoln Ave., Haverhill. An exhibit reception with light refreshments takes place Saturday, Aug. 13, from 1- 3 p.m.

Admission is free.

