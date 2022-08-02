AgeSpan’s New Mobile Market to Provide Free Produce and Other Foods Monthly

This summer, people of all ages across the Merrimack Valley are able to choose from a wide variety of free produce and other foods at the new AgeSpan Mobile Market in Lawrence.

AgeSpan formerly Elder Services, partnered with the Greater Boston Food Bank to launch its first mobile market to be held every month starting Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Boys and Girls Club, 136 Water St., Lawrence.

“This is a great way for individuals and families to have regular access to high quality, nutritious food from The Greater Boston Food Bank,” said AgeSpan CEO Joan Hatem-Roy.

The Mobile Market is set up in a farmer’s market-style to allow people to choose from a diverse selection of free fresh produce, non-perishable items and other foods. The market will be outside during the summer and move inside during the winter months. Participants are advised to bring their own bag, and items are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Mobile Market is part of AgeSpan’s nutrition and outreach efforts to connect people with healthy foods and community-based organizations.

Volunteers are needed for about three hours each month to set up, help with distribution, and clean up. Flexible scheduling is available. Business and community organizations are welcome to volunteer. Those who are at least 18 and wish to volunteer may contact AgeSpan Program Manager Ruth Ortiz by email at [email protected] or by calling 978-946-1279.

AgeSpan also Elder offers its Brown Bag program, providing nearly 2,500 bags of groceries every month to income-eligible adults 60 and older. Groceries are distributed monthly at sites in Haverhill and Lowell. The agency also provides home-delivered meals and other nutrition services. There’s more information online.

