State Awards North Andover and Georgetown ‘Complete Street’ Grants Around $400,000 Each

North Andover and Georgetown are the latest area communities to win state “Complete Streets” grants that pay for street improvements that enable universal modes of transit, including bicyclists, pedestrians, public transit users and people using other forms of transportation.

North Andover was formally awarded $397,271 Thursday to reconstruct the intersection of Chadwick, High and North Streets. Georgetown plans to use $395,618 to install and improve rectangular rapid flashing beacons, speed feedback signs, crosswalk stripping and curb ramps along North Street.

Grants, totaling $5.54 million across the state, were awarded to 16 communities.

“The Complete Streets Funding Program has now awarded over $83 million in total funding through 444 technical assistance and construction awards since 2016 to support municipalities in their ongoing efforts to improve their transportation infrastructure, build safe, convenient and easily accessible transportation networks and to facilitate economic development opportunities,” said Gov. Charlie Baker in a statement.

According to the state, “a ‘Complete Street’ is one that enables safe, convenient and comfortable travel for users of all ages and abilities regardless of their mode of transportation.”

Approximately 60% of grant dollars pay for projects in environmental justice communities. Environmental justice communities are determined using U.S. Census data and are defined by the Commonwealth as communities in which the median household income is equal to or less than 65% of the statewide median, 25%or more of the residents identify as a race other than white or 25 % or more of households have no one over the age of 14 who speaks English only or very well.

