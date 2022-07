Haverhill High School’s Fine Arts Academy and Drama Club present a public performance of “Charlotte’s Web” tonight.

The play is based on a 1952 book by author E. B. White. In the story, a little girl, Fern Arable, plots to save Wilbur the pig, who is also befriended by a spider named Charlotte.

The play takes place tonight (Thursday, July 28) at 7 p.m., at Haverhill High School auditorium.

Tickets are free, but donations are welcome. For more information, email [email protected].

