Haverhill Democrats to Honor U.S. Rep. Trahan, Party Chief Sherlock at August Breakfast

The Haverhill Democratic City Committee is honoring Congresswoman Lori Trahan and Joe Sherlock, the new executive director of the Massachusetts Democratic State Party, at its Roz McKeon Annual Breakfast in August.

Trahan and Sherlock are the Haverhill committee’s 2022 Distinguished Democrats

Trahan, who is running unopposed in the Democratic Primary for her third term, and Sherlock, who hails from Haverhill, join invited 2022 Democratic candidates who will be on the Tuesday, Sept. 6 state election ballot for statewide, county and local offices.

The Committee is also conducting its straw poll for the state election.

The Roz McKeon Annual Breakfast takes place Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10-11:30 a.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, Galleria Banquet Room, 85 Essex St., Haverhill. The Breakfast is open to the public. Tickets are $30 each. Those with questions may call McKeon, breakfast chair, at 978-373-4032.

